MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman was caught in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting.

Florida Highway Patrol said two drivers sped down the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near Northwest 95th Street while they shot at each other around 1 a.m., Tuesday.

The woman spoke to officers and told them a projectile from one of the vehicles hit the front of her car.

The glass shattered and her forehead took the impact of the debris.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue treated her on the scene for minor lacerations.

No other cars were involved.

Officials are now looking for a dark green Lamborghini and black Mercedes Sedan.

If you have any information on the crime you are urged to call *FHP (*347).

