TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - A woman shared her story after her surveillance camera caught a man creeping inside her Tamarac home.

The victim said the crook made off with some of her valuables, including one very special necklace. She said she feels like she lost her sense of privacy.

The intruder shattered the sliding glass door and made his way into the home located along Sandibel Drive, Thursday evening.

“Well, I definitely feel violated,” said homeowner Lisa Lydell.

Once inside, the crook made his way upstairs and announced himself as a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy to make sure he was alone.

“Broward Sheriff’s Office. Anybody home,” the crook said.

Thankfully, Lydell was not home. She returned less than 30 minutes after the thief left.

“I walk in a little more, I see glass all over the floor,” she said. “I mean, everywhere.”

As she walked upstairs to her granddaughter’s playroom, she saw the crook had left a mess there as well.

“All of these drawers were opened, and everything was, like, on the floor,” she said.

The entire home was ransacked.

“It was just a mess,” she said. “It was just a big mess.”

Once the crook entered the bedroom, he covered the cameras and took them with him.

He stole a Coach watch and a pair of Tiffany’s sunglasses, but it’s a generations-old heirloom that Lydell really wants back.

“I was supposed to give it to my daughter who was supposed to give it to my granddaughter and it’s missing,” Lydell said. “That’s the one thing that, like, you can’t get something like that back.”

She said she hopes there’s a chance the necklace is returned to her.

Lydell said BSO deputies told her that similar instances have happened in the area and they are currently investigating.

If you have any information on this burglary, call police.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.