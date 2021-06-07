ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A 37-year-old woman has died and her child was in critical condition following a shooting at an apartment complex near Orlando, sheriff’s officials said.

The shooting happened at the Wellesley Apartments about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office told news outlets.

Deputies arriving at the apartment found the woman dead. The child was taken to a hospital.

Sheriff’s officials say they have a suspect who is known to both victims. That person has not been arrested or identified by name.

An investigation is continuing.

