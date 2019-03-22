Woman found dead inside Oakland Park massage parlor

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies are investigating after an employee of a massage parlor was found dead in the Oakland Park business.

Broward Sheriff’s Office units were dispatched to the Bing Bing Spa along the 700 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard around 10:43 p.m., Thursday.

Investigators said an employee of the massage parlor arrived at the business and found her female co-worker dead.

BSO said deputies who arrived at the scene confirmed that the woman had been murdered.

Homicide detectives have released a picture of a person of interest who may have last seen the victim alive.

If you have any information on this homicide, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

