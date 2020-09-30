Woman found dead in Deerfield Beach mobile home fire

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman was found dead after crews responded to a mobile home fire in Deerfield Beach.

The blaze happened at the Tidewater Estates community, near North Military Trail and Valencia Drive, Wednesday night.

Once crews had extinguished the flames, they found the body of a woman in the home.

The cause of the fire remains unclear.

The state fire marshal will investigate the blaze.

