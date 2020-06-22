Woman dead, 2 injured after shooting in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman is dead and two others have been left injured after a shooting in Miami.

City of Miami Police responded to the scene along Northwest 14th Avenue and 61st Street after receiving a ShotSpotter alert just after 10 p.m., Sunday.

The deceased woman has been identified as 26-year-old Khadijah Robinson.

Officials said Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other victims are being treated at Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

One of the victims is said to have been shot multiple times. He is in critical condition.

The third victim went to the hospital on their own. Their condition is unknown.

Back at the crime scene, 7News cameras captured over a dozen evidence markers on the sidewalk.

Police continue to investigate.

