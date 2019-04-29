Woman charged in theft of wallet at Fort Lauderdale Home Depot

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman is facing a serious theft charge after she was caught on surveillance video stealing a wallet at a Home Depot in Fort Lauderdale.

Police arrested 37-year-old Tara Lynn Zakrie on Friday and charged her with grand theft.

Officials said the security footage shows the suspect at the retailer along Northeast Fourth Avenue and East Sunrise Boulevard, April 2.

According to investigators, the victim had left his wallet on top of a self-checkout register.

The video shows Zakrie spotting the wallet, quickly shoving it in her purse and walking out.

Police said Zakrie committed the theft with a minor present.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.