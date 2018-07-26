Woman caught on camera stealing package, mail from Hollywood home

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Hollywood Police are asking for the public’s help to find a suspect who was caught on camera stealing a package and mail from a home.

Investigators believe 37-year-old Ronnie Kochanowicz is the woman seen in security video of the incident, which happened on July 11 at a home on the 1400 block of Harrison Street.

The footage showed the woman opening the front gate of the house and taking a package from behind a screen door. She then opened the mailbox and grabbed the mail inside.

Officers said they have had other encounters with Kochanowicz in the past and therefore recognized her in the video.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Hollywood Police at (954) 764-4357.

Hollywood detectives need your help to find this suspect who stole a package and mail from a home on Harrison Street. Call 954-764-4357 if you know her whereabouts.

Suspect: Ronnie Kochanowicz, DOB: 7/19/81 pic.twitter.com/Bb45vAoe7b — HollywoodFL Police (@HollywoodFLPD) July 26, 2018

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.