Woman caught on camera shoplifting from Whole Foods in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a woman who was caught on camera shoplifting from a Davie Whole Foods Market.

Surveillance cameras captured the woman making her way out of the store with over $315 worth of meat and seafood.

Davie Police said the incident happened Feb. 6 at the Whole Foods located in the area of South University Drive near the Interstate 595 Expressway.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

