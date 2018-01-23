Woman at top of sailboat mast prompts police to Baker Act her

KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman who climbed to the top of the mast of a sailboat and refused to come down brought out a police response, Tuesday.

The woman could be seen at the top of the 45-foot mast, looking down. Miami-Dade Marine Patrol and Miami Fire Boats responded to the scene, just off of Hobie Beach.

The woman was at the top for about 20 minutes and refused to come down before she eventually came down from the mast.

Miami-Dade Police said the woman was eventually taken into custody and will be Baker Acted.

