Woman arrested after fatally shooting man in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has been arrested after allegedly shooting and killing a man in Hialeah.

Hialeah Police responded to the scene near West 56th Street and 21st Avenue, Monday morning.

Police said the victim, identified as 28-year-old Alejandro Sanchez, was shot by a woman multiple times.

Sanchez was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police arrested 23-year-old Karina Vanessa Corbalan in connection to the shooting.

“Well, my daughter heard the noise, went outside to see what happened,” said Xiomara Antunez. “[It was] something bad because it was a loud noise, and then Alex running and fell, and then she went there to see him and call his mother.”

A neighbor said the two knew each other.

Corbalan was charged with second-degree murder and is due in court on Tuesday afternoon.

