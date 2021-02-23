Woman arrested, accused of arson after fire at Pompano Beach garbage processing facility

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have made an arrest in an arson fire at a garbage processing facility in Pompano Beach.

Saprel Frazier, 43, has been arrested and charged with 11 counts of arson and one count of burglary. She is being held without bond.

Last October, several garbage trucks were set on fire at the facility.

The company said the fire did at least $3 million worth of damage.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.