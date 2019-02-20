Woman airlifted to hospital after being struck by car in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman was rushed to the hospital after being struck by a car near Hialeah-Miami Lakes Senior High School.

Hialeah Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were rushed to the scene in the area of West 12th Avenue and 78th Street, just before 7 a.m., Wednesday.

The 50-year-old victim was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital to be treated for a head injury.

The driver involved remained at the scene.

7Skyforce HD was above the scene where the car could be seen with its hazard lights on.

Police continue to investigate.

