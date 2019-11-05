Woman airlifted after crash involving school bus in Hialeah

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has been airlifted to the hospital after a crash involving a school bus in Hialeah.

Hialeah Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene in the area of the 4200 block of East Fifth Avenue just before 4:30 p.m., Tuesday.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where a gray SUV could be seen with heavy damage to its driver-side door. The school bus sustained heavy front-end damage as a result of the crash.

Fire officials said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue paramedics airlifted the 49-year-old woman driving the SUV to Jackson Memorial Hospital as a trauma alert. Investigators said she was ejected from the vehicle during the crash.

It remains unknown if anyone inside the bus was injured.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

