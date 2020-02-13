Woman airlifted after being stabbed at Hialeah apartment complex

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have airlifted a woman to the hospital after she was stabbed in Hialeah.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to an apartment complex along West 68th Street and Northwest 79th Avenue just after 9:30 a.m., Thursday.

According to Hialeah Fire Rescue officials, the 27-year-old victim was located with multiple stab wounds.

She has been transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition.

Her mother was also transported from the scene in unknown condition.

7News cameras captured the victim’s mother being wheeled into the back of an ambulance wearing what appeared to be a blood-stained shirt.

A neighbor on scene said the stabbing was a result of a domestic dispute between the 27-year-old and her former boyfriend.

Police were also seen near Jackson North Medical Center taking a man into custody.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where officers could be seen surrounding the handcuffed man wearing a black tank top and red pants.

Police have not confirmed if the two scenes are connected.

