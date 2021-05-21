Woman airlifted after being shot in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman was airlifted to the hospital after being shot in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens Police responded to reports of a violation of a restraining order at Douglas Pointe located along the 3800 block of Northwest 183rd Street, just after 4 a.m., Friday.

When officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue airlifted the victim to a local hospital.

A male subject was taken into custody.

The shooting is now under investigation.

