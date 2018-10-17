Woman accused of killing mother at SWMD home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a homicide after a South Florida mother went missing, and officials believe her daughter is behind the crime.

The family tragedy has left the community stunned as Miami-Dade Police continue to investigate a homicide at a home near Southwest 224th Street and 127th Place, Wednesday.

Officials said when they arrived on scene Tuesday afternoon, they found charred clothing in the yard and what appeared to be bones in the trash. Officials said the bones belonged to 70-year-old Hilda Gonzalez who was killed and burned in the yard.

Neighbors said the victim lived at the house with her daughter, 29-year-old Sasha Gonzalez, and her daughter’s boyfriend, 30-year-old Yancel Castillo. They are both accused of killing Hilda and are now in jail.

Police arrested Gonzalez and Castillo, charging Gonzalez with murder and Castillo with tampering with evidence and the abuse of a human body with a weapon.

Police said this all began with an argument over Castillo’s brother, who was a house guest. The police report stated Sunday, around midnight, Gonzalez and her boyfriend’s brother went into the victim’s room, put a black trash bag over her head and suffocated her.

According to the police report, the Castillo brothers tried to burn the body in the yard the following day.

It’s a crime on a quiet street that has left neighbors in shock.

“To find out that someone died there by the hands of another person, it’s really terrifying,” said neighbor Miranda Reinike.

Neighbor Naidyt Hernandez was also shocked by the news.

“It’s horrible to think that someone could do something like this, especially to someone that they know, that they were family with,” Hernandez said. “It’s just, it’s scary.”

Police said Castillo’s brother is currently being questioned at the police department. As of 4 p.m., he has not been officially charged.

