Witnesses: Drag racing to blame for fiery crash on I-95 that hurt 2

MIAMI (WSVN) - A fiery chain-reaction crash along Interstate 95 in North Miami that left two people with minor injuries was triggered by two drivers who were drag racing on the highway, witnesses said.

Cameras captured a white Honda sedan fully engulfed in flames on the northbound lanes near the Northwest 125th Street exit, at around 5 a.m., Saturday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, three vehicles were involved in the early morning crash.

Cameras at the scene also showed a burgundy Corvette convertible and a BMW with significant damage.

According to Faisal Badri, a friend of the two occupants inside the burning white sedan, their car was suddenly caught in the middle of a drag race between the BMW and the Corvette.

“Two cars, they were racing,” said Badri as he pointed at the vehicles.

Badri said one of those drivers rear-ended the Honda as they sped down the roadway.

That collision set off a chain reaction that left the Honda overturned.

“She was driving like 50, 55 [mph] maximum, and then suddenly, out of the blue, the car just flipped over,” said Badri.

Within seconds, witnesses said, the Honda burst into flames.

Fortunately, Badri’s friends were able to walk away with only minor injuries.

“God just gave them a new life,” said Badri. “They should cherish it big time.”

One of the victims was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment.

FHP troopers continue to investigate.

