Where to get bottled water in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials have set up three water bottle distribution centers in Fort Lauderdale after water was cut off in the area to deal with a water main break.
Water can be found at the following locations:
- Beach Community Center (3351 NE 33rd Ave.)
- Mills Pond Park (2201 NW 9th Ave.)
- Riverland Park (950 SW 27th Ave.)
The bottled water is only available to residents of Fort Lauderdale.
A 24-hour neighbor hotline has been established to help those affected by the water main break. The hotline can be reached at 954-828-8000.
