Where to get bottled water in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials have set up three water bottle distribution centers in Fort Lauderdale after water was cut off in the area to deal with a water main break.

Water can be found at the following locations:

Beach Community Center (3351 NE 33rd Ave.)

Mills Pond Park (2201 NW 9th Ave.)

Riverland Park (950 SW 27th Ave.)

The bottled water is only available to residents of Fort Lauderdale.

A 24-hour neighbor hotline has been established to help those affected by the water main break. The hotline can be reached at 954-828-8000.

