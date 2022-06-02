CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after police found weapons in a crashed vehicle and homes were struck by bullets in Coral Springs.

The car was found after police responded to reports of a crash in the 8800 block of Ramblewood Drive, at around 2 a.m., Thursday.

When police responded to the scene, they found at least one weapon.

7News cameras captured police confiscating a handgun which was found in the front seat of the car.

No one was found inside the car when police arrived.

Officials recovered several casings and saw where some homes were struck.

“There were multiple gunshots, two different rounds, maybe the first one was about 10 to 12 and the second one was, maybe, half a dozen,” one neighbor said, “and I have a bullet hole inside my bedroom window. I know the neighbors are pretty scared, I mean, everyone was out at two or three in the morning and couldn’t believe what was going on. It was a shame. It was a shame all around.”

The neighbor said the gate for the community has not been working and believes that is part of what led to the incident happening in this gated neighborhood.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is assisting Coral Springs Police with the investigation.

