Wawa looking to hire over 150 positions for new Miami-Dade stores

MIAMI (WSVN) - If you are looking for a job, Wawa may be exactly what you need.

Wawa announced that they are looking to fill over 150 positions for new stores they are opening in Miami-Dade County.

The positions include customer service associates, supervisors and more.

The company will be hosting two job fairs on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The events will be held at:

Courtyard by Marriott Coral Gables

2051 S Le Jeune Rd

Coral Gables, FL 33134

Candlewood Suites Miami Exec Airport – Kendall

13600 SW 139th Court

Miami FL, 33186

Wawa offers a number of benefits including paid time-off, medical, dental and vision plans and education assistance.

The company recommends that prospective employees apply on the career site ahead of the event. to apply, click here.

