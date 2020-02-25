Water main repaired after rupture in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews have repaired a water main break that forced several lanes on Bird Road to be shut down for hours in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Water and Sewer officials responded to the rupture between Southwest 87th and 88th avenues, at around 4 p.m., Tuesday.

Repairs have been completed and water has been restored to affected area businesses. All lanes expected to be reopened for traffic by 5:30 am. https://t.co/VX81pPQ83L — Miami-Dade Water & Sewer (@MiamiDadeWater) February 26, 2020

Officials said repairs were completed and water was restored to area businesses at 11 p.m.

All lanes reopened in the area at 5:30 a.m., Wednesday.

