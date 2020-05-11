Walt Disney World currently accepting reservations for July

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLA. (WSVN) - If you were hoping to visit Walt Disney World, you may have to wait until at least July.

Walt Disney World’s is currently allowing guests to make online reservations for as early as Wednesday, July 1st. Any date before that is unavailable.

Disney has not announced an official reopening date for their parks in the United States. However, Shanghai Disneyland had a phased reopening Monday.

Guests to the location in China are required to wear masks, have their temperatures taken and must socially distance. The park is also operating at a reduced capacity.

Disney also announced that Disney Springs will have a phased reopening on May 20.

