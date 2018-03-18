ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released video shows the gunman responsible for the mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Orlando prior to the massacre.

The chilling images captured the moment Omar Mateen entered Pulse on the night of June 12, 2016.

The footage shows the shooter paying to enter the club to scope out the scene. He is then seen leaving, then returning with a weapon.

The surveillance video goes on to show police storming the scene.

Forty-nine people died that night.

The video is being released as evidence in the trial of Mateen’s wife, Noor Salman.

