Video shows out-of-control SUV slamming into FHP trooper on side of road

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) — Florida Highway Patrol shared video of a shocking police-involved crash to highlight the importance of moving over for emergency vehicles.

January is “Move Over Month,” and the FHP released dashcam video of a fiery crash that happened in November to emphasize its message.

Authorities said the trooper had stopped his patrol SUV with his lights activated behind a disabled vehicle on Interstate 75 in Fort Myers.

That’s when a 35-year-old driver who was attempting to avoid slowing traffic swerved onto the shoulder and hit the trooper’s SUV.

The trooper sustained minor injuries. However, he was able to pull the driver out, who was seriously injured.

Troopers are reminding drivers to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles when they are stopped on the side of the road.

