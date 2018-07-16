Video shows man picking up poodle from Lauderhill neighborhood

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A Lauderhill woman is begging a man who was spotted picking up her beloved poodle to return the pooch home.

Surveillance video shows 13-year-old Nyla the poodle walking around just a block from her Lauderhill home on the 1600 block of Northwest 56th Avenue. As she is seen wandering, a man in a white Honda Accord could be seen walking up to her.

“She’s a very friendly dog. He came right to her. He picked her up and got back into his car,” said Raylene Thomas, Nyla’s owner. “Just a lovable dog and she’s the world to my family. She is a family member to us.”

Thomas has been posting fliers in an attempt to locate Nyla, but so far, she has been unsuccessful.

“I went over to this community and posted on their mailboxes,” she said.

Thomas is hoping the man who picked up Nyla is a good Samaritan who was concerned for her safety.

“If possible, please, please bring her back. She means a lot to our family, and it would mean a lot to have her back,” she said.

Nyla does have a microchip, and Thomas has filed a police report in case the man did intend to steal her.

