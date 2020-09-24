Video shows downtown Miami building employee holding back naked man until police arrive

MIAMI (WSVN) - Surveillance cameras captured an employee of a downtown Miami building holding back a naked man, who was heard shouting at the employees of a cafe while holding a broom, until police arrived to take him into custody.

The incident happened just before noon on Wednesday.

Angelo, 67, works as an engineer for the building and performs maintenance.

“And he confront this area here — ta, ta, ta, ta,” he said. “He had no respect for himself. How can he respect somebody else?”

Building employees said the naked stranger somehow accessed other floors, got a broom and the keys to the Courthouse Plaza. He then shouted at the female co-owner of Tostada Cafe Miami, who hides in the corner of the business.

“I didn’t hurt him,” Angelo said. “You know, I just tried to hold him until the police come.”

The cafe owner and his wife, who do not want to share their names, own the Tostada Cafe Miami. He said when his wife called, he looked at the surveillance footage and saw the fight as it was happening and immediately headed to the cafe.

“Middle of the day, smack in the middle of the day, downtown was busy, full of people,” the cafe owner said. “You know what it is to have my wife being alone here under attack by a completely naked man?”

Police quickly arrived on the scene to arrest the man outside of the cafe.

Meanwhile, the owners of the cafe want to see more security downtown.

“After the attacks on the Metrorails, what’s going on in downtown, seeing this happening right in front of our face? We’ve been here for four years, and it’s increasingly getting more and more dangerous,” the cafe owner said.

The cafe owners thank Angelo for keeping everyone safe.

“He’s definitely the reason why nothing more serious happened,” the cafe owner said.

“No, I don’t feel like a hero,” Angelo said. “I was holding a sick person.”

Police said the man involved in the incident was taken into custody under Florida’s Baker Act.

