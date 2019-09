PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video from outside of a Pembroke Pines home captured a porch pirate stealing an expensive television.

The video showed a man taking a package from in front of the home on Southwest 117th Avenue and Second Street, Wednesday.

The package contained a 49-inch TV.

Pembroke Pines Police have not made an arrest in this case.

