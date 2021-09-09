PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have shared a big clue to a crime in Pembroke Pines.

Surveillance video from a house in the area of Northwest 164th Terrace and 16th Street captured a man hanging around outside before a burglary attempt in June.

That same man was possibly also seen in August wandering around a backyard of another home and attempting to break in through the back.

Police said the person they believe is behind these attempted burglaries may be driving a green SUV.

