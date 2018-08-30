Video appears to show MDPD officer slapping handcuffed suspect

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police are investigating after video surfaced that appears to show an officer slapping a handcuffed suspect.

The video, taken Wednesday by residents across the street from the arrest, caught officers trying to place a man in handcuffs in the back of a squad car as the man shouts insults at the them.

An officer is then seen slapping the suspect twice before the residents recording the video ask the officers to stop.

Officials have identified the suspect as 26-year-old Jacksonville Gaston.

MDPD Director Juan Perez released a statement in response to the video which reads in part, “The incident, in its entirety, is currently under internal investigation to ensure that the officers’ actions were in accordance with established policies and procedures and consistent with the Miami-Dade Police Department’s deeply held core values of integrity, respect, service and fairness.”

Gaston is being charged with battery on a law enforcement officer.

It remains unknown what charges, if any, the officer seen slapping Gaston in the video will face.

