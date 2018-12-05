Video appears to show Coral Springs officers kicking man in handcuffs

CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Cellphone video captured a South Florida man being arrested for petty theft. However, it’s the officers’ actions that has prompted an investigation.

The video, provided by a 7News viewer, shows what appears to be a Coral Springs officer kicking 28-year-old Gabriel Narcisse-Beckford as he’s on the ground in handcuffs.

Narcisse-Beckford was seen surrounded by four officers who were visibly struggling with the suspect. Officials said he was subdued with a Taser prior to being moved to the curb where the kicking allegedly occurred.

According to the viewer, the incident took place on Tuesday night in the area of Northwest 81st Avenue and West Sample Road.

Coral Springs Police officers said the suspect started resisting at the time of his arrest.

Narcisse-Beckford faces charges of petty theft, battery on an officer and resisting an officer with and without violence.

The officers in the video were placed on leave pending the outcome of an investigation.

