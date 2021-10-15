GRASSY KEY, Fla. (WSVN) – Veterans came together for some fun in the sun in the Florida Keys.

The Wounded Warrior Project hosted a motorcycle ride and swim with dolphins event for veterans.

Video provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau showed participants riding across the Seven Mile Bridge after an interactive experience at the Dolphin Research Center.

The event was held in hopes of helping the veterans cope with the difficulties of their service.

“We’re all dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder so being here today certainly brings down the anxiety level [and] takes care of the depression,” said one organizer. “We had a couple of veterans who were just a little skittish about the water, so we encouraged each other like, ‘You can do this.'”

Veterans said the program Support Project Odyssey is helping them connect and expand their support group.

The event will conclude Friday evening with a ride back to Florida’s mainland.

