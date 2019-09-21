Veterans return to FLL after Honor Flight trip

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Several veterans received a warm welcome home after an Honor Flight trip to Washington D.C.

The U.S. heroes were cheered on at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Saturday evening.

Honor Flight South Florida flew them out to visit their memorial in our Nation’s capital.

“It’s something I’ve never seen before or experienced before, and I might say I’ve experienced a lot in this life,” said veteran Gordy Taylor.

The flights depart from FLL several times a year but for the first time, Spirit Airlines team members escorted to the group.

