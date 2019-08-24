Veterans go scuba diving off Key Largo as part of Wounded Warriors excursion

KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - The Wounded Warriors Project gave several veterans an opportunity to explore the depths of the Atlantic Ocean off the Florida Keys.

A group of wounded veterans were taken 120 feet underwater to explore the USS Spiegel Grove off Key Largo, Saturday.

Participants replaced the American flag during the dive and added a Wounded Warriors flag to the site.

The former soldiers were also certified in open-water scuba during the excursion.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.