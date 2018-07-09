Utility worker hospitalized in Cooper City after lightning strike

COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a Pike utility worker to the hospital after, officials said, he was struck by lightning in Cooper City.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the near electrocution in the area Stirling Road and North Lake Boulevard, in the Rock Creek community, Monday afternoon.

Officials said the Florida Power and Light contractor was working on a power pole in a utility bucket when he was injured.

In a statement, and FPL spokesperson wrote, “While working on a project to ensure electric service reliability in the area, lightning struck a pole the crew was working on.”

Paramedics transported the 27-year-old victim to Memorial Regional Hospital, and he is expected to be OK. He was conscious and alert when he got to the hospital.

The FPL statement reads in part, “As a precaution, the FPL contractor was taken to the hospital for observation.”

Officials said he will likely be kept overnight for further observation.

Another worker suffered burns, but he refused transport.

FPL officials said there is a power outage in the area where the utility crew was working, which has left about 3,000 customers without electricity. The statement reads in part, “We are currently working to restore power, safely and as quickly as possible.”

