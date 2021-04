MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - U.S. Coast Guard crews are currently searching for a swimmer who went missing in Miami Beach.

USCG officials said Miguel Angel Mondragon Raya was reported missing after he was last seen swimming near Seventh Street and Ocean Drive, Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call 305-535-4300.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.