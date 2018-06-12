UniVista Insurance offering $1 gas for limited time at Hialeah gas station

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Cheap gas in South Florida is hard to find, but UniVista Insurance is offering 99-cent gas for a limited time at a Hialeah gas station.

On Tuesday, a Marathon gas station on 1598 W. 68th St. will be offering the $1 per gallon gas from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., thanks to UniVista Insurance.

Commuters taking advantage of this cheap deal will only be allowed a 10-gallon limit per vehicle.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.