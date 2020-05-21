Universal Orlando proposes phased reopening for early June, subject to approval

ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Universal Orlando has presented a reopening proposal that, if approved, could see the resort reopening in June.

According to Fox 35, the proposal was made during the Orange County Reopening Task Force meeting on Thursday.

Officials said the opening would be gradual and would manage capacity across the resort, including in attractions, restaurants and stores.

The staff would be the first to come back on June 1 and June 2 to test the new safety protocols.

Following that, invited guests and annual passholders would be invited to return on June 3 and 4.

Finally, the public would be allowed to return on June 5.

The proposal was approved by the task force. However, it must still be approved by the Orange County mayor, and then by the governor before it can go into effect.

According to Fox 35, among the safety protocols being made include:

Temperature checks for guests and employees

Mandatory masks for guests and employees

Virtual lines

Audio and visual reminders to follow safety protocols

The use of single-use menus at restaurants. Buffets and self-serving options will also be discontinued

Additional safety protocols will also be made.

Universal Orlando reopened CityWalk on a limited basis on May 14.

