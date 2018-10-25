United Way of Miami-Dade participates in annual reading event for children

MIAMI (WSVN) - Young leaders banded together to encourage kids to read.

The United Way of Miami-Dade once again participated in Jumpstart’s Read for the Record event. It’s a nationwide campaign where adults read the same book to millions of children worldwide.

This year’s book is “Maybe Something Beautiful,” which is about how a simple splash of color can change a community.

“Our main goal today is to promote early literacy,” reader Jasmin Grant said. “We read to the children and allow them to have fun around reading. Today we’re doing artwork. The book is centered around artwork and painting.”

This is the seventh year the United Way has taken part in the rewarding project.

