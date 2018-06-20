United Way donor gifted BMW

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man was given the keys to a new BMW after making generous donations to the United Way.

The United Way of Broward County surprised generous donor Daniel Colin with a new BMW outside of the Miramar Publix where he has worked for 28 years.

“Oh man, this is awesome,” Colin said. “Thank you. This is very awesome. [I’m] overwhelmed.”

He was randomly chosen among 10,000 Broward County donors who gave at least $365 this year to the United Way of Broward County.

This is part of their annual car giveaway with Holman Automotive Group.

“This is actually one of our favorite days of the entire year,” said Ken Loiseau with the Holman Automotive Group, “I mean, coming out here and being apart of this and just being a part of the fundraising efforts with United Way. It’s just so rewarding for our company.”

It was also an exciting day for Colin’s coworkers who were there to cheer him on.

“We were so excited that somebody from Publix won because Publix is, as a company, our largest donor,” said Kathleen Cannon, the president and CEO of United Way of Broward County, “and so many of their employees and their associates donate to us.”

Colin has donated to the United Way for nearly a decade.

“This person has been donating for years to United way, helping us to all this impact in the community and serving over 600,000 people here in Broward,” Cannon said, “and every year, we give away a car to a donor.”

Colin said he’s planning to make his way to Orlando for his first trip with the family. “Just to go to Disney World, that’s all,” he said.

United Way does the car giveaway every year as a way to show appreciation to the generous donors supporting the Broward County community.

