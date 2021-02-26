UM doctor: 25% of local COVID-19 patients had strands of UK virus variant; 3 Brazilian variant samples found

MIAMI (WSVN) - A researcher at the University of Miami has found strands of two variants of COVID-19 patients in South Florida patients.

Dr. David Andrews, of the UM Miller School of Medicine, said the newly discovered variants in the area should make people concerned, but not live in fear, while remaining vigilant about staying safe.

“It really should make people wake up and realize they need to adhere to all the guidelines that are in place,” Andrews said. “The main reason that, in fact, all these variants are emerging is that we have so many cases.”

Within the reported cases, Andrews said their research found 25% of local COVID-19 positive patients had strands of the United Kingdom variant B.1.1.7, which is highly contagious.

“The U.K. is notable because it’s more easily transmitted, so it has high transmissability,” Andrews said. “Fortunately, it is susceptible, and our vaccines — all of the vaccines that are out there — will work effectively.”

Researchers also found three samples of the Brazilian virus variant, which could be the first known strands in South Florida.

“In just the last couple of weeks, we have discovered three different examples of the Brazilian variant,” Andrews said, “which has significant changes in the spike protein coating of the virus, making it less susceptible to the benefits of vaccines that are on the market, but they’re still partial protection that’s afforded by the vaccines.”

Andrews said South Floridians should get vaccinated as soon as possible while vaccine manufacturers work to combat the new variants of the virus in the area.

“It’s actually one of the main reasons that we are doing this,” Andrews said, “to contribute to the body of knowledge, to know where the new strains are emerging, what the details of those changes are, so the vaccine makers can adapt as needed.”

Researchers advise the public to continue to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines until further notice.

