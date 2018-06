FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The United States Coast Guard offloaded 14,000 pounds of cocaine at Port everglades, Friday.

Officials said the haul is worth an estimated $206 million on the street.

The drugs were confiscated over a two-month stint from vessels suspected of smuggling off of Mexico, Central and South America.

