U.S. Army Golden Knights visit Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Members of the U.S. Army Parachute Team Golden Knights made a special appearance at the Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach.

The parachute team is in town for the Hyundai Air and Sea Show this weekend, where they will be honored.

“I think it’s important to come out and show this city, the state, what the Army is about, seeing that you guys host us every year and show us a good time,” said U.S. Army Sgt. Ryan O’Rourke with the Golden Knights.

The show is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday in South Beach.

