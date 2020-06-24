Trucker killed after tractor-trailer smashes into wall around SW Miami-Dade home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A truck driver died after his 18-wheeler smashed into a wall surrounding a home in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene near Southwest 127th Avenue and 51st Street shortly before 7 a.m., Wednesday.

7SkyForce HD hovered above where the front of the 18-wheeler could be seen past the wall and in the backyard of the home.

The truck belongs to an Action Sod company.

7SkyForce HD also captured the homeowners taking pictures of the wreck.

7News spoke with Ernest, one of the residents in the home and woke up to the damage.

He said he hoped the driver pulled through even though it did not look good.

“When I was sleeping, I heard, like, a thunder,” he said. “My son was the one that told us that it was a truck in the yard, and we woke up, we got up out of bed, and we saw what happened. It’s sad. Like I said, I hope he makes it out OK.”

The driver of the tractor-trailer was transported to the hospital as a trauma alert. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Several police cruisers could be seen blocking off the roadway surrounding the crash.

Crews have since removed the tractor-trailer from the roadway.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

