MIAMI (WSVN) - A truck hit a propane tank, causing a gas leak in Miami.

It happened at Southwest 22nd Avenue and Fourth Street, Friday.

The driver took off on foot but later returned to the scene.

No one was hurt, but roads in the area were shut down until crews capped that leak.

