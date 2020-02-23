Truck driver hospitalized after shooting, crash on I-95 in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a the driver of a pickup truck to the hospital after, authorities said, he came under fire along Interstate 95 in Hollywood.

Florida Highway Patrol and Hollywood Police units responded to the scene in the northbound lanes south of Hollywood Boulevard, Sunday morning.

According to officials, three vehicles were traveling north approaching Pembroke Road. The passenger in a silver GMC truck said they were shot at from behind.

Investigators said the victims then saw a white Dodge Ram driving alongside, and someone inside the vehicle opened fire, striking the driver and the left side of the GMC.

Authorities said the Dodge then sideswiped the GMC and fled the scene. The impact caused the GMC to strike the left side of a silver Honda.

Officials said the GMC veered to the side of the road and hit a guardrail.

Rescue crews transported the driver of the GMC transported to Memorial Regional Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. As of Sunday afternoon, he is listed in stable condition.

Troopers closed two northbound lanes for hours while they investigated. The roadway has since reopened to traffic.

The Bureau of Crime Investigations and Intelligence is investigating the shooting.

