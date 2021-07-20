NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A pickup truck has crashed into a convenience store after it collided with a sports car in North Miami-Dade.

Cameras at the crash site, in the area of Northwest 148th Street and North Miami Avenue, captured a heavily damaged Chevrolet Camaro and a Dodge Dakota, which crashed into the front of a Kwik Stop, Tuesday.

The two women inside of the Camaro could be seen out of the car and sitting nearby.

The person inside of the Dakota was hurt and was transported to a local hospital.

People who were in the area at the time said they heard a loud sound and ran outside to see what had occurred.

“I was inside. I heard the screeching,” Sarah Churchwell said. “It was insane. It was really loud. I’m just glad no one got hurt. The guy, he ended up going to the hospital, but he was OK when some people came and got him out of the car and everything.”

Witnesses said two people who were at the Kwik Stop had close calls with the truck. One woman in particular had to jump out of the way of the crashing truck, but she will be OK.

Both vehicles have been towed from the crash site.

