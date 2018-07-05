Tropical Depression 2 forms over Atlantic Ocean

MIAMI (WSVN) - The second tropical depression of the 2018 hurricane season has formed over the Atlantic Ocean.

The National Hurricane Center said Tropical Depression Two formed Thursday in the Atlantic Ocean, northeast of French Guyana. As of 11 a.m., the depression is currently heading west at 16 miles per hour with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour.

The National Hurricane Center said the depression could become a tropical storm later on Thursday or Friday.

The system is forecasted to degenerate into an open trough east of the Lesser Antilles over the weekend.

