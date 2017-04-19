Trio steals $150K in jewelry from Miami Beach home

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are on the lookout for a trio of people who robbed a Miami Beach home.

Police said on Jan. 20, three people approached a home located along South Hibiscus Drive and East Second Court and broke inside.

Police said they managed to get away with nearly $150,000 worth of jewelry.

Luckily, the ordeal was captured on camera.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

