Tri-Rail to suspend service until further notice due to Hurricane Isaias

(WSVN) - Tri-Rail will be suspending service until further notice beginning Saturday due to the approach of Hurricane Isaias.

Crossing gates will be removed Friday night, as they always are whenever winds of 35 mph or higher are expected.

The last northbound train will end at the Fort Lauderdale station on Broward Boulevard.

Passengers will then be bused to their final destination.

